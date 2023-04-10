Court Recap: April 7

GREENVILLE — For the week ending April 7, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

Larry Baker pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, an unclassified misdemeanor. Judge Fliehman accepted the joint recommendation and sentenced Mr. Baker to 180 day in jail, with 150 suspended at Court’s discretion and 30 days to be served, $1,350 fine, and two-year license suspension.

Jeremy Cheyne pled guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Mr. Cheyne faces 9 to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

Trey Morton was arraigned on the charge of possession of marijuana (F5). If convicted, Mr. Morton faces 6 to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Judge granted personal recognizance bond with conditions; next court date is May 22.

Jessica Murphy appeared for alleged pretrial violations. Judge modified bond to $10,000. Next court date is May 3.

Kirk Weist is charged with domestic violence (F4). If convicted, Mr. Weist faces 6-18 months in prison and $5,000 fine. Judge granted a personal recognizance bond with conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim, and appointed attorney Alex Pendl as legal counsel.

Patrick Flint, Jr. is charged with notice of change of address (F3). If convicted, Mr. Flint faces 9 to 36 months in prison and $10,000 fine. Judge ordered $20,000 bond and appointed attorney Alex Pendl; next court date is May 26.

Brendan Reed is charged with theft from a person in a protected class (F5). If convicted, Mr. Reed faces 6 to 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine. Judge granted a personal recognizance bond with conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim, and appointed attorney Alex Pendl as legal counsel. Next court date is May 26.

Gabriella Cantu is charged with aggravated possession of drugs (F2). If convicted, Ms. Cantu faces 2 to 12 years in prison and $15,000 fine. Judge ordered bond of $50,000 with conditions, and appointed attorney Randall Breaden as legal counsel; next court date is April 10.

Christopher Silcott pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (F2) and possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Mr. Silcott faces up to 13 years in prison and a $17,500 fine. Judge ordered bond of $50,000, and appointed attorney David Rohrer as legal counsel; next court date is June 5.

Jason Jones, following a guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree, was sentenced to 60 months of community control sanctions, including 100 hours of community service.