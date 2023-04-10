Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

March 23

ASSAULT: At 1:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with a male and his juvenile son in the parking lot. The child victim will be referred to as C.V. The C.V. had lacerations to his head and blood running down his face and neck. It was advised by the C.V. was assaulted by two males in the 200 block of Sherman Street with baseball bats. The male and C.V. had been at the hospital visiting a friend who had been in an accident when the C.V. got messages from the two males advising the C.V. they were there to fight him. The male advised the C.V. got out of the truck and walked to Sherman Street where the other males were waiting. The dad heard what sounded like baseball bats and ran to the scene, tackling one of the males and advising him to stop. Both males got back into their SUV and drove off. Officers located two baseball bats laying on the North Side of Sherman Street. Both bats had blood on them. Photographs were obtained and transported to the GPD where they were packaged and placed into property as evidence. Photos of the C.V.’s injuries were also taken once they were stitched. Video footage of one of the assailants was also taken into evidence. The report was sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for felonious assault charges.

March 25

WANTED PERSON: At 4:13 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Sweitzer Street and Sherman Street. The pickup truck was bearing Maine registration, and the truck’s passenger side headlight was not illuminated. The driver was identified as Shawn Beal, who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of domestic violence. He was arrested and transported to the jail to be incarcerated with no bond.

March 26

THEFT: At 4:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sater Street in Greenville on a report of a catalytic converter that was stolen off a vehicle. The male complainant advised he had let the victim store the listed vehicle in his parking lot for the last few days. A roadside bag, change, and tools were taken from the vehicle. All the tools had the initial Z.B. on them. There were no cameras and no witnesses.

March 27

WELFARE CHECK: At 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Plum Street in reference to a welfare check on the resident 19-year old male. The male is a quadriplegic and relies on others for his care. Officers arrived on scene and got no answer or noise when they knocked on the door. After several minutes of not getting an answer, the officers called the landlord with no answer before calling the female complainant. The complainant works for Darke County Developmental Disabilities and advised she received a call from the 19-year old’s grandfather who told her he has not seen the male in a week and does not feel he is being changed or taken care of. At 1:35 p.m. officers tried to make contact again, but no answers. The high school aged brother was contacted at school, and he advised there should be someone home. He also said they sleep a lot and should have been awake to go to work around 1 a.m. On March 17 another welfare check had been conducted with no answer or contact.

DRUG: At 10:20 p.m. officers on patrol observed a Chevrolet Monte Carlo with license plates registered to a 1999 black Chevrolet station wagon traveling eastbound on Sater Street at Markwith Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and upon approaching the vehicle a strong smell of a marijuana like odor came from the inside. A cloth Crown Royal Liquor bag was observed on the passenger side backseat floorboard that had a plastic bag sticking out from it. Officers asked the driver Scott Wilt what was inside the bag, and he stated that it contained marijuana, before he reached for the bag and handed it to officers. Officers found fifteen small plastic bags containing green leafy substances inside. Officers asked Wilt and his juvenile passenger to exit the vehicle for it to be searched. Two prescription pill bottles full of non-controlled substances were found along with another plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, a glass pipe, and a metal grinder were seized. Wilt was issued a citation reference driving under suspension and fictitious license plates. Other criminal charges are pending.

March 29

WANTED PERSON: At 11:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Darke County Courthouse in reference to a wanted subject, Zackariah Kroft. Upon arrival, they located him in the adult probation office where he was issued his copy of the warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. Judge Monnin decided she would see Kroft for a trial at that time. It was later found Kroft also had a warrant out of Mercer County for a probation violation with the original charge of possession of a dangerous drug. After his trial, he was arrested on the Mercer County warrant, and he was transported halfway to be released into Mercer County’s custody.

SUSP PERSON: At 10:04 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a suspicious person complaint. It was advised a female was asking people for money inside of the store. The female also stuffed merchandise into her pockets before entering into the bathroom for 10 minutes. Dawn Wilson was located and issued a citation for falsification. Video from the cruiser was placed into evidence.

WANTED PERSON: At 10:39 p.m. officers observed a white 2003 Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Walnut Street at East Main Street with an owner who had an active felony warrant for a probation violation, original charge possession of drugs; no bond. Jessica Murphy was arrested and transported to the jail.

HARASSMENT: At 5:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to the complainant receiving a phone call from her son who had been warned and cited before for telecommunications harassment. The complainant advised her son Christopher Newberry had called her that day around 11:38 a.m. She had a recording of the telephone conversation that officers were able to listen to. Newberry is currently at Access Medical rehab facility, and he had been warned for telecommunications harassment previously on March 6. He had also been cited again on March 11. Due to Newberry having prior convictions for telecommunications harassment, this case was sent to the DCPO for felony charges.

March 30

VANDALISM: At 3:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville City Park in reference to a vandalism that had occurred. Officers located a 17-year old male playing football with friends. The male complainant is the City of Greenville Street Department Superintendent who advised he had observed the 17-year old deface a newly formed and still drying concrete slab that was put in place for a memorial park bench. The 17-year old admitted to defacing the formation, but advised he did not know why he did it. It was found the 17-year old was on juvenile probation at the time. The juvenile was issued a citation for criminal mischief and released to his father.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:21 p.m. officers apprehended Ethan Albert at the intersection of Walker Street and Harrison Avenue. Albert had an active warrant for failure to appear for the original charge of trespassing with a $250 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

April 3

DISORDERLY: At 1:51 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Russ Road in reference to an intoxicated male subject bleeding in the lobby. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male who was recognized at Daniel Natole. Earlier during their shift, they had already dealt with him in reference to a trespassing complaint at the 1200 block of Russ Road. Officers observed his entire head and facial area was covered in blood and had a laceration just above his right eye that was swelling. While in the lobby, he began yelling and cussing at the hotel guest, he smelled of alcohol, and had been sitting drinking a Budweiser before passing out and spilling his beer. He was arrested and transported to Wayne Health Care for treatment where he recklessly caused an annoyance and alarm to other hospital patients and staff. It was determined he needed to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital in reference to him having more severe injuries than originally thought. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

