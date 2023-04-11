Art’s Council hosts An Art Affair

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council’s An Art Affair – a fine arts and fine crafts event – will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St., Tipp City. This year’s event will once again feature their Fine Art Exhibition and Sale in the center’s lobby beginning on Monday, April 17 and culminating on the day of the vendor show on April 22. The public may visit the Fine Art Exhibition during the Center’s regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from April 17-22.

Additionally, the TCAAC Permanent Art Gallery located in the central hall area of the Tipp Center is open to the Public. Follow the signs as you enter to enjoy our display of art by local artists. The Gallery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays throughout the year. Please stop by and make sure to sign their guest book located in the front lobby.

On April 22, TCAAC invites the Public to explore the exquisite artwork created by some of the greater Dayton area’s most talented artists. Over 150 exhibition pieces (many of which are for sale) will be on display in the Fine Art Exhibition and over 40 booths filled with art of all mediums – from paintings, to wood, to glass, pottery, and cement – and much more will be available for your shopping pleasure in the Art Affair vendor show. Mother’s Day shopping opportunities abound or indulge yourself with a new piece of art! Visual Artists registered at this time include: Russell Bartley, Jewelry; Shiela Batista, Pottery; Shirlee Bauer, Painting; Richard Brown, Jewelry; Heather Bryslan, Cement Art; Lucy Chapman, Fiber Art; Regina Dixon, Paintings; Greg Enslen, Author; Noah Faler, Pottery; Carol Farley, Painting & Jewelry; Robert Farley, Photography; Connie Gifford, Paintings; Sam Grillmeier, Glass; Cheryl Gustafson, Wood; Jay Hartlan, Canvas Prints; Christopher Harubin, Paintings & Jewelry; Anita Heras, Jewelry; Debbie Hook, D’Bee Creations; Karen Layman, Jewelry; Linda Wells & Patrice Link, Beautiful Soap; Budding Arts by Susie Lowder; Sarah Maxwell, Paper & Fabric; Ellson Monte, Big City Skylines; Lilian Nichols, Jewelry; Cathy Pearson, Paintings & Gourd Art; Judy Riesser, Gourd Art; Lisa Rife, Painting; Logan Rogers, Painting; Kailee Rue Art + Design; Alison Rusk, Paper Alice Cards & More; Mojgan Samardar, Glass Art; Sue Shira, Stained Glass Art; Jane Shope, Wood Carving; Don Taynor, Woodworking; Barry Todd, Turned Wood Art; Nancy Upton, Paintings & Floral Designs; Rachel Upton, Paintings; Christy Veres, Paintings & Wood; Jo Anne Vincent, Jewelry; Dennis Walker, Glass & Pottery; Melanie Woodworth, Sea glass framed art; Karl Yost, Photography.

Two culinary arts (aka food trucks) – Mickey’s Salsa (traditional Mexican entrees) and Buckeye Burgers – will be on site to provide the culinary needs of our guests, vendors, and general public. Picnic tables will be available.

Along with their visual and culinary artists, several performing artists from the Dayton area will entertain visitors on Saturday. The musical lineup includes: Rusty Harden, 10 a.m.; Reyna, 11 a.m.; Adam West and the BeezKnees, 12:30 p.m.; Novena, 2 p.m.; and Scott Houchens, 3:30 p.m.

Entrance to the Art Affair at the Tipp Center is in the rear of the building; ample parking is available in the Center’s parking lot (also located at the rear of the building). The event is handicapped-accessible. Sponsors of this year’s events include the Tipp Center, the Rusty Harden Studio, and Matt Buehrer, Main Street Financial – Thrivent.