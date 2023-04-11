RoseWood to open for McGuffey Lane

TROY — Paul RoseWood, an up-and-coming country musician from Versailles, will be opening for McGuffey Lane at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 6. Make sure to get your tickets now to reserve your seats to see these great performers.

RoseWood’s latest song release, “Miss Me”, has amassed over 200k streams across all platforms, been added to Spotify’s “Fresh Finds’ Country Playlist and more – making it RoseWood’s top-charting song to date. Playing over 150 shows a year, Paul is no stranger to putting on a high-energy show. He has also had opportunities to share the stage with national acts including Travis Tritt, John Michael Montgomery, Rodney Atkins, Aaron Lewis, Lonestar and more.

RoseWood is currently calling home “somewhere between Tennessee and Ohio.” He spends quite a bit of time in Nashville writing, recording, and touring for his music career; however, underneath his experiences in the limelight, Paul is just a simple backwoods country boy at heart.

McGuffey Lane, a country rock band from the Athens and Columbus areas, scored several hits on the country charts and toured with several nationally known bands throughout the 80s. Over the years McGuffey Lane has worked with such artists as The Allman Brothers Band, The Judds, The Atlanta Rhythm Section, Exile, Marshall Tucker Band, and most recently with Charlie Daniels and Pure Prairie League. They were grateful to have opened for Merle Haggard on his final tour.

McGuffey Lane continues to compose new favorites adding original songs to their already beloved list of tunes such as “People Like You”, “Stagecoach”, “Green Country Mountains”, “Music Man”, “Ain’t No One To Love You Like I Do”, and many more. Molly Pauken, When Randy Huff, and Kevin Reed joined original members, John Schwab, Terry Efaw and Steve Reis during the 90s, a whole new generation was added to their loyal list of fans. Their polished harmonies and innovative talent continue to wow their audiences. From their high energy music to beautiful ballads, this band has something for everyone and all, who are fortunate enough to see their show, walk away with feeling truly entertained.

Tickets for McGuffey Lane with Special Guest, Paul RoseWood – LIVE at the APAC! can be purchased now either online through the TCAAC website at Presenting McGuffey Lane (tippcityartscouncil.com) or in person at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center Ticket Box at 500 S. Dorset Rd, Troy, Ohio during Box Office hours from noon to 4 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. The APAC is handicapped-accessible with ample parking.

This show is being made possible through a generous donation by Matt Buehrer, Main Street Financial – Thrivent.