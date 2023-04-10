Motorcyclist crashes at roundabout

GREENVILLE — On April 10, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire, and MedFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and US Route 36 West in reference to a motorcycle accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 1999 Kawasaki Ninja driven by Tavis Johnson, 26, of New Paris was traveling north on State Route 121. Johnson failed to negotiate the round about at US Route 36 West losing control and traveling off the right side of the roadway. Johnson was ejected from his motorcycle. Tri-Village rescue treated Mr. Johnson at the scene and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight with minor injuries. Johnson was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Speed is believed to be a factor.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriffs Office.