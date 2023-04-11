Blue Angels hold March meeting

GREENVILLE — The Blue Angels 4-H Club met on March 20th at Faith Baptist Church in Greenville. The meeting was led by Alivia Addis, treasurer. Pledges were led by Alivia. Devotions were given by Rhonda Mckinnis. There were 13 members, four advisors, six parents, and four guests present. Refreshments were provided after the meeting by Blue Angel 4-H Club.

The secretary’s report was read by Natalie Stacy. Motion to approve the secretary’s report as read was made by Julia and seconded by Daxton Harter. The treasurer’s report was read by Alivia. The community service report was given by Amy Addis. Health report was given by Katelyn. She shared the importance of being aware of spreading germs. Safety report was also given by Katelyn. She shared about making sure you aren’t overworking yourself.

Old business: Club dues are due tonight. County enrollment needs to be completed by April 1st. The Ohio 4-H conference was held on March 11th and members GraceLynn and Daxton Harter shared with others their experience while attending. New Business: 4-H Event Youth Assistant applications are now available for ages 13-18 as of January 1st. Textile and clothing training available for 4-H members. Ohio 4-H Photo Contest is available with Junior and Senior divisions. Make sure to select correct code when enrolling Cloverbuds. Darke County Junior Fairboard currently has two available spots for 4-H representatives in the Youth Building.

Announcements & Advisor Updates: Outstanding 2022 officer books were recognized at the Spring Kick-Off. Gabby Spitzer – Secretary, Alivia Addis – Treasure, Blake Addis – Reporter. Blue Angels 4-H Club was also awarded Gold Honor Club and The Healthy Challenge Award.

Daxton made the motion to adjourn the meeting; it was seconded by Jack Spitzer. The next meeting will be held on April 17,2023 at JC Mining from 6:30pm-8:00pm. After the meeting was concluded members had the opportunity to make a brownie in a mug. Recreation was conducted by Daxton and the activity was the Picnic Game.

Respectfully Submitted,

GraceLynn Harter

Reporter