MV-MVCTC Agronomy Team brings home banner

MV-MVCTC FFA Agronomy Team Banners

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter recognizes Lilly Severance, Aron Hunt, Brandon Miller, Aldon Edger, and Daniel Hartzell for placing third in the state for the Agronomy CDE. Edger led the team in fifth place, followed by Hartzell in eighth, Miller in 14th, Hunt in 15th, and Severance in 21st.

On March 25, members from the chapter participated in the State Agronomy contest held in Columbus. The students were asked questions dealing with insects, larvae, seeds, plants, and diseases. The participants were also given an agronomic scenario and performed the calculations to come up with a crop management plan.

The Junior High team placed second in the state. Conner Hardy led the team in third place, followed by Hunter Cox in sixth, Gretchen Rodeheffer in ninth, and Caden Hanes in 10th.

The teams spent many extra hours studying and preparing for this contest with the help of their coach Jermey Edger. All their hard work paid off.

Congratulations Agronomy Teams and thank you Coach Edger for all your time and effort.