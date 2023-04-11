Decolores students attend music event

GREENVILLE — Students from the Decolores Montessori School, seventh-ninth grade, attended the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) solo and ensemble event in Troy on March 25. Students who elected to attend the event prepared string music for adjudication.

A rating of 1-5 is used, with a “1” as the highest rating, which is an outstanding performance, with very few technical errors and exemplifying a truly musical expression and is reserved for a truly outstanding performance. The students receiving a “1” are as follows: Michael McMahon (viola solo), Robby Arling (cello solo), Nevan Miley (cello solo), Nola Miley (violin solo), Teagan Brock (violin solo), Jonathan Conway (violin solo), Samuel Kerns (viola solo). The trio of Nevan Miley, Nola Miley, and Michael McMahon, the quartet of Jonathan Conway, Teagan Brock, Micah Perry, and Robby Arling, and the quartet of Kierstin Drew, Claire Royer, Annabelle May, and Nesta May also received a “1”.

Those receiving an excellent or a “2” rating are Daniel Kerns (viola solo), Micah Perry (viola solo), Annabelle May (viola solo), Joe Dusek (viola solo), and Nesta May (cello solo). The duet of Samuel Kerns and Daniel Kerns and the trio of Jonathan Conway, Micah Perry, and Joe Dusek also received excellent ratings.

Solo and ensemble is a great way to grow as musicians. The music program at Decolores Montessori is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.