LifeWise Gala raises funds for Ansonia program

ANSONIA — LifeWise Academy, Ansonia is excited to announce Dancing with the Stars of Ansonia winners, Joe and Stephanie Klingshirn. This event showcased six local couples who had been professionally instructed in different styles of dance. Attendees of this black-tie affair enjoyed dinner and dance performances, learned about LifeWise Ansonia’s mission and programs, voted for their favorite couples, and socialized with friends and family in the Ansonia community.

Dancers were judged on dance technique, costume, and donation dollars. The local dancing couples were Caleb and Sarah Bilby, Ryan and Chrissy Cox, Greg and Ashlee Fourman, Joe and Stephanie Klingshirn, Reese and Katie Walters and Tyler and Samantha Young. The dance performances were judged by Barb Rethlake, Mindy Burgett and Cari Plessinger, and the costumes were judged by Hope Brodrick and Sheila Reed. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Jason Wright.

In total, the dancing couples helped Ansonia’s local LifeWise program raise over $24,000. A special thank you to all of the local businesses who supported our event and made it possible including Timothy Clopp Photography, Romers Catering, RJ Ballroom, Barb Rethlake’s Dance Studio, DJ Sweet Feet, Helen’s Flowers, Jan Aukerman, Ashes to Beauty, Kristy’s Cakes, and Merle Norman of Greenville.

In addition to this event, the Ansonia LifeWise team acknowledges their program partners, Diamond Partner: Premier Crop Insurance, Platinum Partners: Shurgreen Farms LLC and Rowland Truck and Equipment, Inc., Gold Partners: Barga Farms, Judge Farms, Joe & Kailey Hibner, Team Bubeck with Bruns Realty Group, Silver Partners: Ansonia Auto Parts, Ted & Stephanie Adkins, Larry & Beth Campbell, Jamie Campbell Electric, and Bronze Partners: Ron & Tina Lyme, Anonymous Donor, Kevin & Kelly Winner, Ericka Kramer Family Farms, LLC.

“This event was an opportunity to come together, have fun, and support Ansonia’s LifeWise Academy that we launched in January of 2023,” said Shelby Rowland, director of LifeWise Academy, Ansonia.”We were excited to showcase the talent of our local dancers, and were thrilled and grateful for the support from our community at this memorable event.”

LifeWise Ansonia is a non-profit organization dedicated to Bible education for public school students during school hours. Dancing with the Stars of Ansonia is a fundraising event for LifeWise AcademyAnsonia, and all proceeds will go directly towards supporting their programs and services. For more information about Ansonia’s local LifeWise program, visit Lifewise.org/ansoniaoh for more information.