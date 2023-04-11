Baseball and softball scores from April 10

Here are the baseball and softball scores and stats from the games on April 10.

Softball:

Versailles 5 at Ansonia 4

It was a close one at Ansonia. Versailles went up 1-0 in the second inning on a Kailey Jenkinson hit. Ava Thatcher and Avalyn Locke responded in the same inning as both drove in a run to put Ansonia up 2-1. Versailles then scratched across three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Ansonia tied it up in the bottom of the fifth, 4-4. Versailles scored the game-winnig run in the seventh as Lydia Hecht was the one to drive it in. A full game recap can be found on our website.

Bradford 1 at Celina 3

The Lady Railroaders tied the game up at 1-1 with a RBI by freshman Nevaeh Jones. In the last two innings for Celina, they scored two more runs to grab the win. Izzy Hamilton pitched all six innings for Bradford and had seven strikeouts. Senior Shay Swick had two hits in the game.

Franklin Monroe 20 at Dixie 6

The Lady Jets get back into the win column with a big conference win over Dixie.They scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to get the run rule win. Junior Jozlynn Wintrow had four RBI in the game. Juniors Aleya Beatty and Jocelyn Gray each had three RBI. Senior Madison Henninger and freshman Alivia Addis each had two RBI. Sophomores Lila Davis, Layni Ressler and Ashley Saylor each drove in a run. Junior Keihl Johnson had six strikeouts in five innings of work.

Greenville 14 at Stebbins 1

Greenville bounces back with a run rule win over a MVL foe.

Union City 13 at Mississinawa Valley 1

The Lady Blackhawks fell early in the game as Union City scored all of their runs in the first four innings of the game. Freshman Josslyne Thornhill drove in the lone run for Mississinawa Valley. The team had five hits as a team. They had three pitchers take the mound in this game.

Tri-Village 0 at St. Henry 10

The Lady Patriots were limited to four hits as a team in this game. Senior Ashlyn Burk and freshman Elizabeth Poling combined for five strikeouts on the mound.

Baseball:

Ansonia 3 at Sidney Lehman 4

The Tigers lose a close one on the road against Sidney Lehman. Junior Keegen Weiss drove in the team’s only RBI in the game. Junior Jakob Creager had two hits in the game. Junior Treavor Hemmerich struck out seven batters in four innings pitched.

Marion Local 2 at Arcanum 5

The Trojans scored three runs in the fourth and fifth inning combined to grab the home win. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had three RBI in the game. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski and junior Kolin Frazee each had a RBI. Senior Jaxson Christ had three hits in the game. Christ and freshman Ethan Kearney combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound with Kearney racking up seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

Legacy Christian 2 at Bradford 5

The Railroaders held a 5-0 lead after the fifth inning and held off Legacy Christian in the last two innings to get the win. Junior Landon Wills had two RBI in the game. Senior Brendan Baker and junior Hudson Hill each had a RBI in the game. Sophomore Treyl Manuel pitched six innings and struck out eight while allowing three hits.

Franklin Monroe 4 at Emmanuel Christian 0

The Jets get a shutout win on the road.

Union City 20 at Mississinawa Valley 0

Sophomore Leland Kauffman registered a hit for the Blackhawks in this game. Junior Chastan Daniels and sophomore Seth Kiser each got a strikeout in an inning of work on the mound.

Fort Recovery 14 at Tri-Village 2

The Patriots fell early in the game and could not recover. Freshman Jaiden Beam and senior CJ Osborne each got a hit for the Patriots. Beam also got a strikeout in two innings of work on the mound.

Versailles 3 at Celina 4

The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t get at least one more to force extras on the road. Sophomore Ross Francis had two RBI in the game. Senior Ethan Stover had a RBI in the game as well. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp pitched all six innings in the game and had four strikeouts while allowing four hits.