Versailles softball wins in a close one at Ansonia

ANSONIA — It took until the final inning to get a winner as the Versailles softball team scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to get a 5-4 win at Ansonia on April 10.

Versailles head coach Mark Voisard said the team is starting to get their confidence together and find their identity.

“Last week, we won a few games that we needed to win. Their confidence is starting to come together. They’re finally figuring out who they are,” Voisard said.

Ansonia head coach Floyd Jenkins said Versailles is a great program to compete against. Jenkins wants to challenge his team with their non-conference schedule and playing Versailles does just that.

“We got a good schedule and this is why we put them on here. We want to play tougher teams and we can play with them. We got a long ways to go. I’m very proud of the girls,” Jenkins said.

Versailles started the scoring in the top of the second inning as Lydia Hecht and Sara Dirksen hit back to back singles to get a two-out rally going. Kailey Jenkinson drove in one of them to go up 1-0.

Ansonia responded in the bottom of the same inning. Ava Thatcher hit a RBI double to tie the game. Avalyn Locke helped drive in another run to put Ansonia up 2-1.

Versailles had chances in the next two innings to take the lead. In the third, they had runners at the corners but couldn’t convert. They also had two on in the fourth, but couldn’t get one to score.

Then in the fifth, Versailles broke through as Reagan Brown scored in a run to tie the game up, 2-2. With the bases loaded, Jenkinson drove in two more runs to put Versailles up 4-2. Ansonia got out of the inning with the limited damage thanks to a sliding catch by Kelsey Muhlenkamp in the outfield to end the inning.

Locke led off the bottom of the fifth by getting on base and making her way to third base on an error. Kylie Caldwell then got Locke home with a RBI knock. In the inning with two outs, Brenna Schmit reach first base on a passed third strike and the throw was not in time.

Kinsey Hartzell took advantage of the opportunity and drove in another run to tie the game up at 4-4.

Versailles didn’t waver as Hecht drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh. Voisard said the bottom of the lineup came through with key runs during the game.

He also said he was happy with the team’s performance and loves seeing them compete the entire game.

“The girls showed fight the whole game. They didn’t give up. That’s what I’m liking,” Voisard said. “They’re fighting back, not giving up when they lose the lead, they get the lead, lose the lead and get the lead back. To finish the game out, that was a big thing for them.”

Colleen Hiestand pitched the whole game for Versailles and finished with four strikeouts. Voisard said Hiestand and the defense did a really good job during the game.

For Ansonia, Jenkins said the team made good contact today. They just couldn’t find open space at crucial times.

Junior Abby Kramer pitched all seven innings for Ansonia and got two strikeouts in the game. Out of the five runs scored by Versailles, only one was earned.

Jenkins said the team is getting stronger. They are getting better with each game they play.

“Everyday we play, the better we get I feel,” Jenkins said.

Both coaches said it was a good game for their respective team. Versailles is 5-5 after the win and 4-1 in their last five games. They travel to Fort Recovery on April 11 with first pitch at 5 p.m.

Ansonia is now 6-3 and will travel to Tri-Village for a conference game on April 11. That game is also set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

