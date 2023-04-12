Busy Beavers meet in March

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their March meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the K of C Hall. The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Elizabeth Delzeith and the 4-H Pledge was led by Brooklyn Livingston. The roll call was taken with 45 members and four guests present at the meeting.

Online enrollment for the 2023 4-H year needs to be completed by April 1, and it can be found at https://darke.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/2023-4-h-online. This year, trash bash will take place on April 22 and 23. Cloverbud fun day is set to be held June 27, and more details will be released soon. Also, 4-H Camp is scheduled for June 19 through 22.

This month there were four members with demonstrations. First, Katelynn Delzeith demonstrated to the Busy Beavers how to shuffle cards. Next, Mckenzie Rismiller explained to everyone how to do diamond art. After that, Zach Mangen showed the members how to play Shadows of the Night on his trumpet. Lastly, Jackson Timmerman taught the Busy Beavers how to do a card trick.

The April meeting will be held at the Vets Club on Sunday, April 16, 6 p.m.

Submitted by Emily Delzeith