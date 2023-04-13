Ansonia ends skid with home win over Newton; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable scores and stats from the baseball games from April 13.

Newton 8 (7-3, 2-1) at Ansonia 11 (4-4, 3-2)

The Tigers bounced back after losing three straight games to pick up a big conference win over Newton. Head coach Dustin Hecht said after a practice this week, the team was able to regroup and play a complete game.

“We started out the week rough this week. We put in a really good practice and really settled in. We came out and we played a complete seven today. That just shows you the kind of team we can play when we put it all together,” Hecht said.

It was a high scoring start to the game. Newton had a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning. With Ansonia up to bat, they were able to tie the game up.

Junior Jakob Creager was at third when Newton committed an error and he scored. Junior Keegen Weiss put a ball in play and drove in a run after Newton committed a fielding error. Junior Treavor Hemmerich doubled in a run with two outs to tie the game up at 6-6.

Hecht said it was a confidence booster for the team to get themselves out of the early hole and get over the rocky start. They dug themselves into a hole in Tuesday’s game against Tri-Village, but couldn’t get themselves out of that one.

Ansonia then scored three runs in the third inning to go up 9-6. Weiss had a home run in the inning to help put runs up on the board. From that point, the team held on to the lead the rest of the way.

Hecht said the team’s confidence at the plate helped them find success. When they can attack early and with confidence, they can be a dangerous hitting team.

“We’ve been preaching to them when they have confidence in themselves, we can jump on early and we can start attacking. We can do big things,” Hecht said. “That confidence coming through today was really big.”

Newton scored a run in the sixth inning on a solo home run and scored another run on an error. Ansonia made up those two runs in the bottom of the sixth by scratching across two runs.

Hemmerich pitched 5.2 innings in the game. After the first two innings, Hemmerich calmed down and started to hold off the Newton lineup. Creager came in to finish the game. After letting the lead off hitter on in the seventh inning, he struck out the next three batters.

The team will host Versailles on April 17 for a 5 p.m. game and then travel to Mississinawa Valley on April 18 for a 5 p.m. game.

Around Darke County:

Arcanum (7-3, 4-1) get a win over National Trail, 10-2. The Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way. Senior Nate Kessler had three hits and three RBI. Senior Caden Thompson and freshman Regan Christ each had two RBI. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had a RBI as well. Senior Bryson Sharp had himself a three-hit day. Thompson was on the mound for 5.1 innings and had two strikeouts. Christ was on the mound for 1.2 innings and got three strikeouts. The team will travel to Milton Union on April 17 and to Bradford on April 18 for 5 p.m. road games.

Bradford (9-3, 3-2) lost 4-1 at Preble Shawnee. They lost back to back road games. The team scored one run on four hits. Junior Hudson Hill drove in the team’s lone run. Junior Landon Wills had two hits for the team. Junior Tucker Miller went 4.2 innings on the mound and struck out four batters. Senior Landon Monnin pitched 1.1 innings and had a strikeout. The team will host Arcanum on April 18 for a 5 p.m. conference game.

Franklin Monroe (5-3, 2-3) lost a close one to Tri-County North, 7-6, at home. The Jets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings before Tri-County North responded with three runs in the third. TCN claimed the lead in fifth inning with four runs. The Jets scored a run in the fifth, but couldn’t get any runs across in the last two innings. Freshman Ty Riffle and sophomore Josh Armstrong each had two RBI. Sophomores Hudson Fasnact and Brady Wackler each had a RBI. Armstrong pitched four innings and had five strikeouts. The team will travel to Newton on April 18 for a 5 p.m. WOAC showdown.

Greenville (5-2, 5-1) lost their first non-conference game of the season at Eaton, 12-2. The Eagles scored four runs in the second inning and held on from there. Greenville will travel to Tippecanoe on April 17 and then host Xenia for back to back MVL contests at 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (0-5, 0-4) drop a home game to Twin Valley South, 16-4. The team will travel to Randolph Southern on April 17 and then host Ansonia on April 18 for 5 p.m. games.

Tri-Village (6-2, 4-0) remains undefeated in WOAC play with a 9-2 win at Dixie. The Patriots gained the lead in the top of the third inning with a five-run inning. They led from that point on. Senior CJ Osborne pitched all seven innings and racked up 10 strikeouts. Senior Kasen Hale had two RBI in the game. The team will travel to Lehman Catholic on April 17 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host National Trail on April 18 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Versailles (7-4, 3-0) pick up a MAC road win over Parkway, 8-7. The two runs by the Tigers in the seventh inning gave them the win. Senior Titus Gehret had two RBI in the game. Senior Ethan Stover and junior Michael Osborne each had a RBI as well. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp had three hits in the game. Junior AJ Griesdorn picked up the win from the mound and struck out five batters. The team will go to Ansonia on April 17 and then host Minster on April 18 for 5 p.m. games.

