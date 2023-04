GREENVILLE — The family of Dan and Martha (Vanata) Morrow announce the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary. They were married April 26, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Greenville and currently reside at 840 Chestnut Circle, Greenville.

They are the parents of son Daniel J. and daughter Christina Mugridge and Lori Ayette. They also have six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A get-together with family is being planned.