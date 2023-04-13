Versailles has several top 10 placings

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, March 25, Versailles FFA competed in the State FFA Career Developments in Columbus at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The General Livestock team placed 17th out of over 200 teams in the preliminary round and the team consisted of Paige Gehret, Lincoln Winner, Roger Winner, Allee Grimme, Delaynee Bulcher, Brooke Bergman, Ava May, Ruthie Smith, Emma Middendorf. The team was led by Gehret who placed fifth out of over 900 individuals. She will re-compete and will judge three classes and give three sets of oral reasons competing at the end of April. The Versailles FFA General Livestock Team thanks Ian Gehret, Dylan Hesson and Ryan Sorensen for helping coach the team and prepare them for the state contest. The general livestock team also thanks Gary Phlipot and Chris Goettemoeller for hosting general livestock judging practices at their farms.

The Poultry team placed 21st with the team consisting of Nick Gehret, Riley Kruckeberg, Jace Bohman, and Trey Huber. The team was led by Gehret, 69th. They give a special thank you to Weaver Brother’s Eggs for donating eggs and Justin Feltz for assisting and coaching the poultry judging practices.

The Varsity Agronomy team placed 10th and included Kristopher Marshal, Maggie McGlinch, Reagan Winner, and Lauren Grogean. The team was led by Mashal who placed 37th.

The Middle School Agronomy team placed 1st overall with the team consisting of Gracie Henry, Patrick McGlinch, Adam Rauh, and Hank Smith. Henry led the team by placing second in the state, McGlinch was fourth and Rauh placed fifth. Congratulations to the Middle School Agronomy Team. Thanks to teacher Miss Bergman and Greg McGlinch for helping coach the team.

The Equine team placed 69th with the team consisting of Haley Mescher, Shelby Spradlin, and Shyanne Oliver. The varsity team was led by Spradlin. Ava Jennings participated in the middle school equine judging contest and placed 20th. Thank you to Angie Young and Camelot Farms for hosting the practices.