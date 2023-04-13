Teams competes in state Dairy Judging

VERSAILLES — On March 30, the Versailles FFA Dairy team competed in the State FFA Dairy Judging Career Development Event as part of the Spring Dairy Expo.

The team placed 28th with the team consisting of Ian Bergman, Hayley Smith, Blake Schmitmeyer, Shawna Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, and Colin Batten. Bergman led the team by placing 60th.

In addition to the high school competing, the Middle School Dairy team competed as well. The Middle School Dairy team placed seventh, with the team consisting of Cale Henry, Lucy Schmitmeyer, and Adam Brandt. Cale led the team with placing ninth.

Thank you to Steve Buschur, Ted Schmitmeyer, and Charlie Henry for helping the dairy teams practices. Congratulations to all the members who competed.