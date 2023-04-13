Davis honored at annual Ag Luncheon

GREENVILLE — Farmers Union member Byron Davis, one of the last WW II Navy Vets, is 99 years old, soon to be 100 on May 30. He recently attended the Chamber Ag Day Luncheon on March 31 and received recognition for his service to our country and his long-time career as a Darke County Farmer.

He was “tickled to death” to be seated at the same table as the Honorable Steve Huffman, his Ohio State Senator, along with Claire Larson, the new director of the local FSA office, Todd Rhoades, president of the Darke County Farmers Union, Ted Finnarn, chairman of the State of Ohio FSA, Katie Leland, along with his companion Gene Shellabarger. Asked what the secret to a long life is, he responded “Working hard on the farm and playing cards,” which he does several times a week. The Darke County Farmers Union was a sponsor of the event with a display table, featuring information on Farm activites and the Farm Service Agency (FSA).