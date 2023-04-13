Over 150 kids enjoy UC Lions egg hunt

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club held its annual Lions Easter Egg Hunt at Harter Park on April 8. It was a cool but sunny day and a big crowd of kids and adults came out to enjoy the weather and the hunt. Gus, the UC Lions mascot, made an appearance.

There were age divisions for all kids 1-12 years of age and plenty of eggs. At 1 p.m. the signal was given and at least 150 kids started collecting the plastic eggs that were spread around the east end of the park. There were many numbered eggs that were traded in for a nice $1 bill and all of the kids received a candy bar from the Lions Club.

For the first time, the Wesley UMC partnered with the Lions Club and provided hotdogs, chips, and drinks for all who attended. They also had a raffle for some larger prizes including bicycles, a mini basketball hoop, 10 Lego sets, and other items. Any child that was not fortunate enough to win one of the raffle drawings was allowed to select from a large group of assorted toys.

The event was a huge success and everyone had a great time. Thanks to the Union City Lions Club and the Wesley UMC for their dedication to the kids in the community.