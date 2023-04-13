Errors get the best of Greenville softball in loss to Covington

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — It was a one run game at Stebbins Field on April 12, but the Lady Wave could not come away with the win in this one. They lost 7-6 to Covington for their second loss of the season.

The Lady Bucs came into this game with a 7-2 record. It was a playoff-type game in the month of April, but the Lady Wave made too many errors like it was an early season game.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was an embarrassing game for his team. Covington made plays and Greenville didn’t.

“I think we made four or five errors. We didn’t have any urgency with the ball, made no plays and it’s disappointing. Two good teams playing and we just laid an egg today,” Newland said.

The Lady Wave got on the board first when senior Skylar Fletcher stole third and made it safely to home after the throw to third was off and went into the outfield. Sophomore Kylar Arnett drove in another run in the inning and put Greenville up 2-0 after the first inning.

Covington wasted no time getting some runs in. With runners on the corners and no out, they drove in one run to make it a 2-1 game. The Lady Bucs drove in two more runs in the inning to go up 3-2.

The Lady Wave put up two more runs in the bottom of the second. Fletcher and senior Alaina Baughn each drove in a run. put the Lady Wave up 4-3. The inning ended after Greenville was called for runner interference at home plate.

In the next inning, junior Addie Burke drove in a run to make it a 5-3 game. Greenville did threatened to score again in the fourth, but could not get a run across.

In the top of the fifth, Covington had two runners on with no outs. They drove in one run and then loaded the bases. With only one out, the Lady Bucs dropped a sacrifice bunt that dribbled away, but close to home plate.

Baughn, the catcher, and sophomore Zoey Burns both went for the ball leaving home plate unoccupied. The runner scored with ease from third to tie the game at 5-5. Burns got out of the inning without any more damage being done.

Newland said the team wasn’t sharp in the game, citing some of the plays mention. The Lady Wave couldn’t make the right play as the game went on.

Covington took the lead in the sixth to go up 6-5. Greenville responded with getting the bases loaded and no outs. Burns is able to drive one run in on a sacrifice flyout to tie it up, 6-6.

The Lady Wave couldn’t scratch across any more runs and headed into the seventh tied up.

The Lady Bucs had two outs in the seventh when they put the ball in play. Newland said they had two or three errors on that ball as it got into right field. The defense couldn’t get the ball in on time to stop the runners from advancing.

Covington scored on the errors to take the lead and eventually take the game. Greenville did draw back to back walks with two outs in the seventh to try to get a rally going, but couldn’t capitalize.

Newland said he and the team let the fans and seniors down in this game. He also said the better team and the better coached team won.

“If we play like this, we won’t go very far. Very disappointing to leave one here at the stadium and give one away. We gift wrapped it, they took it and the better team won,” Newland said.

Burns finished the day with 10 strikeouts on the mound. She pitched all seven innings in the game.

Things won’t be easier for the Lady Wave. They will host Tippecanoe on April 14 for a MVL conference game at 5 p.m. The Lady Devils are 10-1 and 8-0 in conference play.

