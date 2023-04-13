Ashlyn Zimmer signs letter of intent to join Anderson University softball

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Ashlyn Zimmer is heading to Anderson University next year to be a part of their softball program. She signed her National Letter of Intent on April 12 at Stebbins Field.

Zimmer said once she visited the campus, it didn’t take long to know that this is where she wanted to be.

“I there for a visit in August and it felt like home. I knew exactly when I was on campus, everybody knew my name and what I was going for. The environment felt nice. I went back on that Saturday and made the verbal commitment to my coach because I just knew when I got there, that’s where I wanted to go,” Zimmer said.

Greenville softball head coach Jerrod Newland said he is proud of Zimmer and all of the work she put in. Last season, Zimmer was named to the All-MVL First Team.

Zimmer currently plays shortstop for the team, but is primarily a third baseman. Zimmer said she will be playing third base at Anderson.

Newland said Zimmer volunteered to play shortstop for the team to get the best team out on the field. That just shows the great leadership skills she possesses.

“She’s a great third baseman and an awesome shortstop. She’s playing out of position to make us better and she volunteered to do it. I had to do it the last two years, change positions. She looked at me and said, ‘No doubt’. I accept that leadership,” Newland said.

Zimmer said there is a good chance she could get playing time early in her career there. Newland said he believes Zimmer will blossom at Anderson and compete for playing time right away.

There will be some familiar faces at Anderson waiting for her. Bri and Saige Fellers, 2022 Lady Wave softball graduates, are currently playing for Anderson.

Zimmer is thankful for her family, Greenville coaches and coaches from her past teams for helping her reach this goal. Newland said he is excited for Zimmer as she goes on to start her new adventure.

While at Anderson, Zimmer plans on studying early childhood education and become a teacher.

