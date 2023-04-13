Versailles receives donation to improve parks

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss grant applications and an open house.

The council voted to authorize Village Administrator Mike Busse to file a grant application with the Darke County Parks District. This grant will be for acquiring funds through the Community Parks Improvement Grant Program.

“We usually apply for these grant funds whenever they’re available,” Busse said. “Last year we applied for the diving board project, and we were awarded that.”

He said this year’s project will be to ensure public safety on the swings in Ward Park.

“The proposal is to replace six swings at a total cost for the swings at $11,588 that we would ask for reimbursement through the grant,” Busse said.

The village will be responsible for the installation, labor, and materials at a total of $4,469.92. The total value for the project is $16,057.92 based on the estimate. The project will be to replace the existing glider swings that are at the end of their useful life with normal chain-link swings.

Busse reported the swings will be similar to what is currently in place at Indian Creek Park, and they carry a 20-year warranty from the manufacturer. Todd Dammeyer said “last year there were some parts missing on the swings, and they had become dangerous.”

The village can no longer source replacement parts and are constantly breaking from their age and abuse. The project will consist of the removal of the existing swings and frames and installing completely new frames and swings.

Not only will the park be getting new swings, the new digital scoreboard for Ward Park has been delivered, and is currently in storage waiting installation. The new rack to hold the board has been built by Bensman Welding and has been painted by the Village Street Department Personnel.

The intent is that in the month of April, the Street Department will construct the pier foundations at the main Ward Park Diamond Softball Diamond and concrete the new steel scoreboard rack into place. If all goes well, the goal is to have the scoreboard installed and operational in the month of May, so it can be used for a good portion of the softball season.

The Park Board also discussed a donation check the village received from village residents Josh and Betsy Kraft in the amount of $2,918.47 to go towards village park improvements for inclusive playground equipment.

“This donation was made possible by their fundraising efforts from the sale of t-shirts to help raise awareness for rare diseases,” Dammeyer said.

The Krafts started this effort due to their daughter who has a rare chromosome abnormality. They were instrumental last year in an improvement project at Ward Park in which a handicapped child swing was installed. Assistant Village Administrator Kyle Francis intends on reaching out to the Krafts to discuss their donation and a future improvement project.

Busse also advised the council of an Emergency Services Open House the Village of Versailles will be hosting on Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until 3. Attendees can meet members of the Versailles Fire Department, EMS, and Police Department. There will also be equipment demonstrations and uses, building tours, and apparatus capabilities.

Enjoy free hot dogs and drinks. “Free hot dogs. You can’t beat it,” Mayor Jeff Subler said. Bring an old 9-volt alarm battery in and exchange for a new one.

“Please stop in to see your investment of the Emergency Services in our community and townships – meet the men and women of the departments of Police, EMS, and Fire,” Village of Versailles Facebook post said.

In the way of Wellfield Development, Busse advised the Street Department personnel have completed the initial installation of the waterline on both wellfield properties, and the Electric Department is currently working on installing electric conduit from the control building location to the well heads.

“We have received a building permit for the wellfield control building, and we plan to begin working on the foundation within the next few weeks,” Busse said.

He said the control building will be similar to the buildings NK Telco has installed at each of The Village’s water tower sites. Bob Drees will be assisting with pouring the foundation for the control building.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].