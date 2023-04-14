Douglas Steinbrunner Memorial Scholarship available

GREENVILLE — The board of supervisors for the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to offer the Douglas Steinbrunner Memorial Scholarship again in 2023. This is a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating senior pursuing a degree in an agricultural or natural resource related field. Applications may be obtained at your high school guidance office or at the Darke SWCD office, 1117 South Towne Court, Greenville. The deadline to complete an application is April 21, 2023; all necessary materials must be received in the Darke SWCD office by 4 p.m.

In order to be eligible, the applicant must be a Darke County resident and be graduating from one of the county’s public or private high schools; have a minimum 2.5 grade point average; be entering their freshman year as a full-time student in the Fall 2023 at a 2- or 4-year accredited Ohio college, technical school or university; and be pursuing a degree in either an agriculture or natural resources related field.

The scholarship award is for $1,000 and will be processed through the university or college scholarship office and will be available to the students in January 2024 after proof of the students continuing enrollment at the school has been obtained.

The deciding committee reserves the right to refuse the application due to any component, including; incompleteness, essay and recommendation letter content, course type selected and/or previous scholarship earnings.

The intent of this scholarship is to help our best and brightest pursue a higher education in the field of agriculture or natural resources. For more information, please call 937-548-1715, Ext. 3 or email [email protected].