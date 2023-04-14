Retired teachers meet May 10

GREENVILLE — The DCRTA (Darke County Retired Teachers Association) general membership meeting/luncheon will be held on May 10, 11:30 a.m., at Wayne Healthcare in the 1st floor Administrative Boardroom. Enter from Sweitzer Street, turn right, and follow the signs past the Women’s Center. At the end of the hall, turn left, and the boardroom will be on the left.

Robyn Feitshans, WHC Wellness coordinator, and Kate Young, director of Physical Therapy at the WHC Outpatient Therapy Center, will be presenting highlights of the “Stepping On” program for prevention of falls. The next “Stepping On” class will be fall 2023. After the meeting, Feitshans will conduct a brief tour of the WHC Wellness Center for anyone interested.

WHC dining services will be catering the meal at a cost of $10 per meal. Checks should be made to DCRTA. Dining services needs at least a two week notice of how much food to order, so reservations MUST BE made to Jean Kelly by April 24. She cannot accept reservations after this date. If you signed up at the February meeting, she already has your reservation, so you can just bring payment to the meeting on May 10. If you’re not sure that you’ve signed up, contact Jean Kelly.

Make reservations using any of this contact info: Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304; 937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer); 937-423-0274 (leave message or text, if needed); or [email protected].