Matsunoki Team Elite: striving for success

GREENVILLE — Matsunoki Team Elite is a group of young, dedicated karate students, ages 8-13, who train year-round to compete in various district, regional, and national AAU circuit competitions. The team consists of seven athletes and five coaches, dedicated and trained in the Shorin-Ryu discipline.

Students study Matsubayashi-Ryu Karate and train at Matsunoki Martial Arts, located in Downtown Greenville, at 622 S Broadway. Athletes train roughly 3-6 hours, weekly, as well as outside the dojo to prepare for tournaments.

Team Elite has competed in three competitions; Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Indiana, and have brought home 38 medals (3 Gold, 14 Silver, and 21 Bronze). The team’s next tournament is in Chicago, where they will compete for the opportunity to go to Nationals in Florida and Junior Olympics in Iowa this summer.

Fundraising helps the team pay for tournament registrations and equipment. On April 29, the team is holding a Spaghetti Dinner, from 4-7 p.m., at the Gospel Baptist Church Gym. The church is located at 115 W 5th Street in Greenville. Dinner will include; spaghetti and meatballs, salad, breadsticks, applesauce, dessert, and a drink for $10. Tickets will be sold pre-sale and will also be available at the door. In addition to dinner, the community will see a team demonstration, beginning at 5:30pm, so our athletes can showcase their skills and training. A 50/50 raffle will also be held during the event.

Downtown Greenville First Fridays and car washes are other ways the team raises funds. On Friday, May 5, the team will hold a carnival in the parking lot next to Matsunoki Martial Arts. The dojo is located at the corner of S Broadway and Washington, across from Annie Oakley Park. Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy some carnival fun. Car washes will also be held throughout the summer at other locations.

If interested in learning more about Matsunoki Team Elite and Matsunoki Martial Arts, follow our Facebook page for additional ways to support some amazing local youth.