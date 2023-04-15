Arcanum softball falls to Beavercreek at home

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — The Lady Trojans have now lost back to back non-conference games. Arcanum lost at Covington, 6-1, on April 14 and now lost at home to Beavercreek, 15-5.

It was the errors that let the Lady Beavers get more at bats and they made the Lady Trojans pay. Head coach Mike Morris said they allowed more than 10 unearned runs in this one, something they haven’t done a lot this season.

”That’s not us. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if we were intimidated because it was Beavercreek. I thought we would be ready for them,” Morris said.

With two outs in the first inning, Arcanum committed an error that allowed Beavercreek to get on the scoreboard first. From there, the Lady Beavers scored three more runs to go up 4-0 after the first.

Beavercreek scratched across another one to be up 5-0 in the second. Beavercreek did threatened to score in the fourth, but Arcanum was able to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

Senior Paige Burrell got the Lady Trojans on the board in the fourth with a sacrifice flyout to make it a 5-1 game.

But in the fifth inning, Beavercreek at runners at the corners and no one out. The errors started to show up again for the Lady Trojans’ defense and Beavercreek would score five more runs to go up 10-1 after the fifth.

Instead of being dejected, the Lady Trojans got right to work at the plate. In her first at bat of the game, junior Haley Smith hit a solo home run to lead off the fifth. Junior Emilie Fout drove in a run and senior Kaitlyn Toy drove in two more.

After the fifth, Arcanum was only down 10-5. Morris said once the team can start getting things timed up, they can be better at the plate. For now, they are a little off at the plate.

“We still didn’t hit great as a team. We were dinking them in, but they had some dinks too,” Morris said.

Then Beavercreek shut the door on Arcanum in the last two innings. From the plate, they had a three-run home run in the sixth and a two-run shot in the seventh.

Then on the mound, they put in junior Haley Ferguson. Ferguson is more than likely to be starting her college softball career at the University of Michigan.

Morris said it did throw the team off a little bit Ferguson didn’t start the game, but it’s not an excuse for how they played. The Lady Beavers took care of business and left Arcanum with the win.

Juniors Hannah Kendig and Belle Harleman were on the mound. Kendig was on the mound for five innings and Harleman was on the mound for two innings. Kendig had three strikeouts and Harleman had one.

Morris said the team needs to figure out their problems soon as the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Now at 8-4, the Lady Trojans travel to Minster on April 17 for a 5:30 p.m. start time. They then go to Bradford on April 18 for a 5 p.m. game.

Morris said they need to start getting some more wins as tournament draw will be here before you know it. But, that doesn’t mean there’s any reason to sound the alarm.

“It’s no time to panic. Our pitchers are doing great, we’re just not fielding behind them. Once we get that dialed in, hopefully things will turn around and we’ll get rolling again,” Morris said.

