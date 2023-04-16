Medflight called to crash near New Madison

NEW MADISON — On April 15, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue, and Medflight were dispatched to the intersection of New Madison Coletown Road and Hollansburg Arcanum Road in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Julie Matamoros, 40, of Greenville, was traveling north on New Madison Coletown Road and failed to yield the right of way to a blue 2020 Buick Encore, driven by a Leona Mohrmeyer, 80, of Hollansburg, who was traveling west on Hollansburg Arcanum Road. Ms. Mohrmeyer was transported to Wayne Hospital by Tri-Village Rescue with minor injuries. Her passenger, Sandra Metzcar, 78, of Hollansburg, was also transported to Wayne Hospital by Arcanum Rescue with minor injuries.

Ms. Matamoros was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Medflight with serious but non-life threatening injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.