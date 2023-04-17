The circus is coming to Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Have you heard? The circus is coming to town! The Village of Arcanum is hosting the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Wednesday, May 3. They are looking for a few Darke County businesses to help sell tickets for C&M’s only Darke County appearance this year. If you would like to help, contact the DCVB at [email protected] or call/text 937-548-5158. For more information about the circus, check out their website: http://www.cmcircus.com/

The 10th Annual Serve Arcanum is Coming Soon to town! Serve Arcanum will be held on May 12th weather permitting. As the weather begins to look more and more like Spring, please remember to submit your Serve Arcanum request! Principal Jason Stephan wants to ensure they can serve as many community members, organizations, churches, and businesses as possible on that day! This is the 10th year for this outstanding community service project that helps citizens in our community. The administration is soliciting opportunities for the students to assist you, your organization, your business, with projects that they can help you complete. A few examples are lawn care, painting, cleaning, and organization. You provide the job and supplies, and they will provide the manpower. You can pick up a form at the school if needed. Please fill out a form with your request and return it to the school by May 1st. Please contact Mr. Stephan via phone 937-692-5174 or via email at: [email protected] with any questions. They look forward to serving our community on May 12th.

Congratulations to Senior, Brooklyn Miras who is set to run cross country at Indiana University East next fall. During her time at Arcanum, Miras ran cross country and track. She was a state qualifier in 2021 and 2022. In conference competition, she was the 2022 conference champion and the 2021 runner-up. In cross country alone, she is a four-time all-conference runner.

In track, she was a conference champion in the 3200-meter run in 2021 and 2022. She was also a member of the 4 x 8 conference championship team. Miras was also a conference runner-up in the 1600-meter run in 2021 and 2022. In both sports, she was a part of many conference championship teams and was named team MVP numerous of times. Miras plans to major in nursing at IUE.

Save the Date! On Sunday, May 21st, the Arcanum High School Band will be hosting a Mattress Sale Fundraiser. A showroom will be set up in the Arcanum Field House with dozens of name-brands, top-quality bedding products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest”™ mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. We offer all sizes, all price ranges, and delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the Band!

The Arcanum Alumni Association held their 119th annual banquet this past weekend. Two new members were inducted into the Hall of Fame – Randy O’Dell was awarded the Distinguished Trojan Award and the Honorary Trojan Award was bestowed on the late Roy Hutchinson to his wife, Myrtle, and members of their family. The alumni association was proud to award scholarships this year to Charlie Barry, Elanie Hollinger, Nate Kessler, Mariah Kreusch, and Claire Lemons. The recipient of the Ted Murphy scholarship was Brooklyn Miras, the Pay It Forward scholarship went to Ashton Paul and the 50-year class of 1973 scholarship went to Jacob Rice. The honored classes were the 75-year class of 1948, the 50-year class of 1973 and the 25-year class of 1998.

Planning for next year’s event will begin this week, the alumni advisory committee will meet on April 19, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the church basement of Trinity Methodist Church, Arcanum. New members are always welcome. The committee looks to honor the classes of 1949, 1974, and 1999 next year on April 20, 2024; volunteer members are welcome to join and help plan next years’ event. The association is also again offering their Trojan Fan Gear items for sale to start next year’s scholarship fund; samples and order forms are now available at Huston’s Restaurant and Miller’s Tavern.

Spelling/name correction from last week – please accept my apologies – it’s Elanie Hollinger not Elaine Hollinger for the AMP scholarship.

“The circus is the only fun you can buy that is good for you.” ~Ernest Hemingway

“Just cause you got the monkey off your back doesn’t mean the circus left town.” ~George Carlin