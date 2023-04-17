Adoptable Pet of the Week with new shelter hours

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Meet this sweet boy, Benjamin! Benjamin came to the shelter as a stray so knowledge about him is limited to what staff have observed. Benjamin is believed to be a two-year-old, neutered male Husky mix. He is a very sweet boy who loves treats and attention. Benjamin has shown staff he knows how to sit, is learning to walk on a leash, and loves to run after the squeaky ball but doesn’t know what to do with it after he chases it. Benjamin doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter, but he doesn’t play well with chickens. Benjamin did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 53 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. New visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Benjamin and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.