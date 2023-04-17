Alaina Baughn signs on to Ohio Northern University

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Alaina Baughn signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Ohio Northern University next season.

Baughn said Ohio Northern was the choice because it had her major and it was the right fit for her.

“When I first went on campus, I really liked it. It felt like home,” Baughn said.

Baughn was All-Ohio, All-MVL and All-District her sophomore year and recently surpassed 100 career hits during her Greenville career.

Greenville softball head coach Jerrod Newland said the catcher is an unbelievable player, a great kid from a great family and a prime example of a student athlete.

“She is a well-rounded individual who is way ahead of her time in work ethic and attention to detail. Baughn is the GHS Valedictorian and is involved in everything,” Newland said.

Newland said Baughn can go in and compete for playing time from day one. Baughn said she is excited to work hard towards earning some early playing time. She also said she believes she can get playing time if she continues to hit the ball well.

Baughn does offer more than just a good bat. Newland said Baughn has amazing leadership skills on and off the field.

Baughn said she would like to thank her parents, grandparents, travel ball and Greenville coaches for helping her get to where she is today. While at Ohio Northern, Baughn plans to major in forensic biology.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]