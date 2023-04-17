Shuff speaks to Greenville BPW

GREENVILLE — The Membership Committee of the Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) hosted the April 13, 2023 meeting which was held at the Sure Shot Tap House in Greenville. The committee consisted of Joelle York, Maria Moore, Desteni Mason, Kacey Christian, and Susan Fowble.

Committee chair Susan Fowble introduced the featured speaker Jeannette Shuff who is the director at the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center. Shuff is driven in this mission because she feels God wastes no hurt. She was a teen mom and feels if it wasn’t for the support that was given to her during that time, she doesn’t know where she would be today. The center works to build relationships and grow and walk alongside women to show that they are enough. Women fight a lot to be heard as they feel they are not enough. The center encourages women to inspire them and to help support them so that hopefully one day they come back and pour that same passion into the next generation. Some classes the center offers is on parenting, adoption and abortion. Sexual education classes are offered in all Darke County schools by the Center. In the Greenville classes it was revealed that 72 percent of the students felt they didn’t have a safe adult to talk to. The center is funded by the community and receives no government funds. A girls night out is offered on a quarterly basis with the volunteers and clients for a fun time. Shuff stated they are always looking for donations and volunteers. Their grand opening is May 5th at the location of 534 S. Broadway, Greenville. They can be reached through Facebook at Darke County Pregnancy Help Center or through 937-547-1112.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Information on BPW can be found on Facebook at Greenville BPW. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or [email protected].