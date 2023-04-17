Greenville picks up conference win, Arcanum loses to Beavercreek; softball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable games, scores and stats from this weekend’s games from April 14 – 16.

April 14 — Tippecanoe 1 (11-3, 8-1) at Greenville 8 (8-3, 6-0)

The Lady Wave bounced back from their loss against Covington to claim a MVL win over Tippecanoe.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said the team played well against a quality opponent in the Lady Red Devils.

“They got spunk, good group. It was a great game and we came out and played well. We were going to play well today no matter who we played. Great league game and just so excited for the kids,” Newland said.

Greenville came right out of the gates scoring three runs in the first inning. Sophomore Zoey Burns doubled in a run followed by senior Ashlyn Zimmer who also doubled in a run. Senior Kylie Hamm drove in the final run of the inning.

With Hamm on the mound, her and the defense were able to get out of jams to keep Tippecanoe off the scoreboard. In the second inning with runners on second and third, the Lady Red Devils tried to bunt a run in. Greenville was ready and got the runner out at home.

In the third inning, junior Addie Burke drove in a run to make it a 4-0 game. Freshman Kendall Cromwell drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout in the same inning. Senior Skylar Fletcher doubled in a run as the Lady Wave made it a 6-0 ball game.

In the fifth, Fletcher drove in another run on a sacrifice flyout. In the sixth, Tippecanoe drove in their lone run of the game to make it 7-1. Hamm responded in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice groundout to make it 8-1.

Hamm finished the game with two RBI and pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts. Fletcher had two RBI. Burns and sophomore Kylar Arnett each had three hits.

On April 15, Greenville travel to Kings and lost 6-3. The team scored the three runs on seven hits. The Lady Wave will have a busy week. They will travel to Fairborn on April 19 for a 5 p.m. game. Then, they host Northeastern on April 20 at 5:15 p.m. before traveling to Xenia on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game. Then to cap it off, they host Beavercreek on April 22 for a noon first pitch.

April 15 — Beavercreek 15 (7-4, 3-1) at Arcanum 5 (8-4, 5-0)

The Lady Trojans lost back to back conference games this weekend. They lost 6-1 at Covington on April 14. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne drove in the Lady Trojans lone run of the game.

Then against Beavercreek, Arcanum had four crucial errors that led to the game getting out of hand early.

In the first inning with two outs, Arcanum committed an error and allowed Beavercreek to score a run. They took advantage of the second chance opportunity and drove in three more to go up 4-0 in the opening frame. Beavercreek scored one more run in the second to go up 5-0.

After holding the Lady Beavers scoreless the next two innings, Arcanum got on the board. Senior Paige Burrell drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout to make it 5-1.

But in the fifth, Beavercreek scored five runs as Arcanum committed more crucial errors. Head coach Mike Morris said it was uncharacteristic of his team to make that many errors. He wasn’t sure if his team was intimidated of Beavercreek or if they were just not ready.

The Lady Trojans did respond in the bottom of the fifth. Junior Haley Smith got things started in her first at bat of the game. Smith went yard for a solo home run. Junior Emilie Fout drove in another run later on. Then with two outs and two on, senior Kaitlyn Toy drove in two runs to make it a 10-5 game.

Beavercreek would respond in the next two innings with home runs of their own. They had a three-run shot in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh to seal the game, 15-5.

Toy finished the game with the two RBI and Fout had two hits in the game. Juniors Belle Harleman had a strikeout in two innings of work while Hannah Kending had three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Morris said the team needs to start getting some wins to get a better seed in the tournament, but it’s not time to panic about it.

“It’s no time to panic. Our pitchers are doing great, we’re just not fielding behind them. Once we get that dialed in, hopefully things will turn around and we’ll get rolling again,” Morris said.

The Lady Trojans will host Twin Valley South on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host Springboro on April 22 for a double header starting at 11 a.m.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (8-4, 4-1) won 9-3 at home against Houston. After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Lady Tigers scored four in the bottom of the first and held on to the lead the entire way forward. Five different players registered a RBI for Ansonia. Senior Kinsey Hartzell had three hits and junior Abby Kramer had two hits. Freshmen Abby Klingshirn and Ava Thatcher pitched for Ansonia. Klingshirn struck out four in three innings while Thatcher had one strikeout in four innings of work. Ansonia will host Preble Shawnee on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will go up against Russia at 7 p.m. at Newton. They will then go to Madison for a double header on April 22 starting at 11 a.m.

Franklin Monroe (5-8, 2-2) started the weekend off with a lose to Milton-Union, 4-2. Milton-Union scored two runs in the seventh to grab the win. Junior Jocelyn Gray and Layni Ressler each had a RBI. Junior Keihl Johnson had eight strikeouts in seven innings on the mound. They then swept Twin Valley South on the road with wins of 14-4 and 25-8. In the first game, Ressler had four RBI and junior Jozlynn Wintrow had three. Senior Madison Henninger had two RBI. Johnson had 10 strikeouts in the game. The bats continued to roll in the second game as Ressler knocked in three more RBI on the day. Henninger, Gray, junior Aleya Beatty and sophomore Ashley Saylor each had two RBI. Sophomore Lila Davis had five strikeouts in five innings of work. The Lady Jets will host Tri-Village on April 20 and then head to Ft. Loramie on April 22 for a double header starting at 11:45 a.m.

Mississinawa Valley (1-9, 0-5) lost 23-0 to St. Henry. Freshman Makenna Hoggatt had a strikeout in the game and allowed four earned runs. The team had eight errors in the game. The team will travel to Bradford on April 20 for a conference game at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (7-5, 3-2) extended their win streak to five games over the weekend. It started with a 13-0 win at Newton on April 14. Senior Ashlyn and freshman Hailey Burk each had three RBI in the game. Five more players registered a RBI in the game. Ashlyn Burk and freshman Elizabeth Poling combined allowed three hits and struck out five. They went to New Bremen for a double header on April 15 and won 6-3 and 10-0. In the first game, junior Kiersten Wilcox had three RBI. Ashlyn Burk and freshman Aereonna Baker each had a RBI. Poling pitched seven innings and struck out nine. In game two, Hailey Burk and sophomore Ellie Curtner each had two RBI. Poling and freshman Addy Wright combined for five innings and struck out four batters. The team will travel to Franklin Monroe on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host Dayton Christian on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game. On April 22 they will play against Riverside and then Covington in a double header at Newton starting at 10 a.m.

Versailles (7-6, 2-1) defeated Anna on the road, 5-2. The team scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fifth. They never trailed in the game. Versailles struck out six batters in the game. They will host Brookville on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then face Russia and Newton in a double header on April 21 starting at 5 p.m. at Newton.

