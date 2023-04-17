Baseball scores and stats from the weekend games

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable scores and stats from this weekend’s baseball games from April 14 – 16.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (5-6, 3-2) defeated Fairlawn at home on April 14, 11-3. Junior Nick Burns had three RBI in the game. Junior Jakob Creager pitched four innings and racked up 10 strikeouts. Freshman Noah Heck pitched three innings and struck out four. Ansonia then lost both games of a double header on April 15 at Benjamin Logan. They first lost to Franklin Monroe, 13-9. Junior Keegen Weiss and sophomore Mario Barron each had two RBI. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had two hits in the game. They then lost to Benjamin Logan, 16-3. Hemmerich had a RBI in the game. The team will host to Preble Shawnee on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then travel to Parkway on April 22 for an 11 a.m. game.

Arcanum (8-3, 4-1) won 7-5 at Brookville on April 15. The team was down 5-3 entering the seventh inning before they scored four runs in the seventh to take the win. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski had three hits and a RBI in the game. Seniors Nate Kessler, Bryson Sharp and Caden Thompson each had a RBI. The team will host Twin Valley South on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then go to Russia on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game.

Bradford (9-4, 3-2) lost to Miami East 3-0 on April 14. The team had nine hits in the game. Sophomore Owen Canan had three hits and junior Landon Wills had two hits. Senior Landon Monnin pitched all seven innings and struck out five while allowing five hits. The team will have two straight home games from April 20 – 22. They will first host Mississinawa Valley for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host Northridge the next day at 5 p.m. and then play Milton Union at 6 p.m. at Day Air Park on April 22.

Franklin Monroe (6-4, 2-3) split a double header on April 15 at Benjamin Logan. They lost to Benjamin Logan, 7-4, in game one. Senior Cade Peters and sophomore Josh Armstrong each had two RBI. Sophomore Hudson Fasnact had five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work on the mound. They then defeated Ansonia, 13-9. Sophomores Matthew Hurley and Brady Wackler each had three RBI. Senior Cason Yount, Peters and Armstrong each had two RBI. Senior Gavin Tucker also had a RBI. Peters had seven strikeouts in four innings of work on the mound. The team will host Tri-Village on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then play Yellow Springs on April 22 at Nischwitz Stadium.

Greenville (5-4, 5-2) dropped two games this weekend. They lost to Tippecanoe 10-0 in six innings on April 14. Senior Ricky Heidrich pitched four innings and struck out five batters. The team had four hits and six errors. Greenville then lost at National Trail, 12-8, on April 15. Sophomore Jackson Eberwein had two RBI in the game. He also had three strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work on the mound. The team will travel to Xenia on April 19 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then travel to Dixie on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game.

Tri-Village (7-2, 4-0) defeated Randolph Southern on April 15, 10-9. The Patriots scored four runs in the first innings and never gave up the lead. Seniors Logan Call, Kasen Hale and CJ Osborne each had a RBI. Three different pitchers combined for seven strikeouts. The team will travel to Franklin Monroe on April 20 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host Dayton Christian on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then travel to Newton on April 22 for a 11 a.m. first pitch.

Versailles (8-5, 3-0) split a double header on April 15. They defeated Graham Local 10-4 in their first game. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp and Carson Griesdorn and junior Michael Osborne each had two RBI. Ruhenkamp and Osborne each had three hits. They then lost 6-5 to Ft. Loramie in the second game. Osborne, senior Brayden Henry and junior AJ Griesdorn each had a RBI. Ruhenkamp had four strikeouts in four innings of work. Senior Titus Gehret and junior Lane Bergman each had two strikeouts in an inning of work. The team will host St. John’s on April 20 for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch and then host Anna on April 21 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then go to Northmont on April 22 for a double header starting at 11 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]