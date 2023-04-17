Four WOAC teams compete at Twin Valley South track meet

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village competed at the Fred Durkle Invitational at Twin Valley South on April 14.

Tri-Village finished second for the girls and seventh for the boys. Ansonia finished third for the girls and fourth for the boys. Arcanum finished seventh for the girls and ninth for the boys. Franklin Monroe finished 13th for the girls.

In the girls division, Ansonia finished second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:55.40. Tri-Village took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 52.00. Ansonia took second with a time of 52.40.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village Heidi Bell finished second with a time of 17.40. Halle Bell and Torie Richards from Tri-Village took first and second in 300 meter hurdles. Bell finished with a time of 50.00 and Richards with a time of 51.30. Adalynn Hines from Tri-Village took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.10. Ansonia Alexa Drees took second with a time of 13.20. Franklin Monroe Presley Cox and Ansonia Colleen Steinmetz tied for fourth with a time of 13.50. Brooklyn Miras from Arcanum took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:00.30. Halle Bell took second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.80. Miras finished second in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:29.60. Ansonia Lydia Hahn took fourth with a time of 12:55.30.

In the discus throw, Tri-Village Loryn Metzcar took first with a distance of 113-07 feet. Arcanum Faith Wooten took fourth with a distance of 95-02 feet. In the high jump, Olivia Schmitmeyer from Ansonia took first with a height of 5-00 feet. Tri-Village Morgan Hunt took third with a height of 4-08 feet. Hines took first in the long jump with a distance of 17-01 feet. Metzcar took second in the shot put with a distance of 34-09.25 feet. Wooten took fourth with a distance of 30-08.25 feet. Steinmitz took first in the pole vault with a height of 11-09 feet. Drees took second with a height of 10-06 feet. Arcanum Kamryn Beisner took fifth with a height of 8-00 feet.

In the boys division, Ansonia took third in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:59.60 feet. They also took second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:35.50.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Tri-Village Justin Finkbine took third with a time of 15.80. Ansonia Brayden Bromagem took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.74. Bromagem took fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.00. Ansonia Matthew Lee took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:03.90.

In the discus throw, Arcanum Eain Parks took first with a distance of 142-00 feet. Ansonia Garrett Stammen took second with a distance of 125-11 feet. In the high jump, Tri-Village Mason Weathington took first with a height of 5-10 feet. Tri-Village Noah Finkbine took third with a height of 5-08 feet. Tri-Village Gage Lochard took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 19-10 feet. Parks took first in the shot put with a distance of 48-07.25 feet. Stammen took fifth with a distance of 41-00.50 feet. Lochard took first in the pole vault with a height of 12-06 feet.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]