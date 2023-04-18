Arcanum hires three new head coaches

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Department has announced the hiring of three new head coaches for the upcoming school year.

Kevin Brackman is the new head coach of the Arcanum boys basketball program. Brackman was the junior varsity coach last season for 2022. In 2021, Brackman coached a season at Houston as the JV basketball coach. After graduating from the University of Southern Indiana in 2016, he coached at Evansville Central High School for four season. He was a student assistant coach during his time at Southern Indiana.

Quote from Coach Brackman

“I am thrilled to be named the next head basketball coach at Arcanum High School. My wife, Morgan, and my two daughters Noley and Bentley couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead. I am appreciative that Coach McEldowney & Coach Moore believed in me last year and brought me on as a member of the boys staff. I look forward to maintaining and building on the success of the program. To say I’m excited to take the reins would be an understatement. I’m ready to get to work. Go Trojans!”

Kip Gray is the new head coach of the Arcanum boys golf program. Gray is currently a high school teacher at the district and is a varsity girls basketball assistant coach.

Quote from Coach Gray

“My goal is to continue the great tradition of Arcanum golf that has been established before me.”

Adam Klipstine is the new head coach of the Arcanum cross country program. Klipstine was an assistant coach under former head coach Jon Junkins and is the current assistant coach for track and field.

Quote from Coach Klipstine

“I am super thankful and grateful for the opportunity to lead Arcanum cross country. The cross country program has been in great hands for many years under the leadership of Coach Junkins and Coach Kessler. I hope to be able to build upon a program which has achieved such a high level of excellence and success under the guidance of previous coaches.”

