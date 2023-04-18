Tri-Village hires two new coaches

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village Local Schools and its Athletic Department is proud to announce Taylor Rawlings as our next Head Volleyball Coach and Lee Morris as our next Head Girls Golf Coach of the Tri-Village Patriots.

Coach Rawlings is a high school graduate of Adena High School and a college graduate of Ohio Christian University . She has been coaching volleyball at various levels since 2017. She was a middle school volleyball coach at Adena from 2017 to 2019 and a JV volleyball coach at Westfall from 2021 to this past season. She has also coached club volleyball for Southern Ohio Volleyball Club from 2018 until now. As a high school player, Coach Rawlings played at Adena High School under legendary Ohio coach Laura Smith. Coach Rawlings’ high school teams finished as District Runner-Up, two Regional Runner-Ups, and a Final Four.

In addition to her head coaching duties, Coach Rawlings will serve as a 7-12 Math teacher.

Coach Morris is a high school graduate of Tecumseh High School and a college graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He has 12 years of golf coaching experience at the high school level at Northeastern High School. He has been employed at Tri-Village since 2013 as the JH/HS Principal and will remain in that position.