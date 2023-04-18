Commissioners appoint Dustin Haas

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to grant employment and airport rehabilitation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved the appointment of Dustin Haas to be the Residential Counselor at the Michael’s Resource & Treatment Center. His start date will be May 2.

“I think this will get us up to full staff, finally, out there,” Aultman said.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of appropriations for Job & Family Services totalling $1,478.60. The funds are to maximize grant funds.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated April 13 and 18, the general fund totals $36,718.01. The outside general funds total $266,344.48, and there was a grand total of $303,062.49.

The Darke County Airport was a topic of discussion, as the commissioners approved a notice to proceed. A contract with Sunesis Construction Co. will commence to run on April 18. The contractor shall commence work within ten calendar days of this Notice to Proceed. The work shall be completed within 36 calendar days of this commencement date with passing and completion as detailed in the plan sheets and contract documents.

A total of $26.07 was advanced out to cover the first quarter postage reimbursement. This is for the 2021 CHIP CDBG Grant, and the funds will advance back once the revenue is received.

Commissioner Combs advised those in attendance he and Commissioner Holmes attended a 10 county luncheon last Friday hosted by Shelby County.

“It’s a great time of the month. We have them the first Friday of every other month, so we get together with some other commissioners and state staff and discuss what is going on in the counties,” Combs said.

He said it is a great way to stay up-to-date on those surrounding our county, and he appreciated everybody who showed up.

“It was a great time, I learned a lot, and we got to bounce some ideas around,” Combs said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

