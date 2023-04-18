Russia and Arcanum collide on the diamond this Friday: ScoresBroadcast.com offers play-by-play and color at 4:25 p.m.

ARCANUM — Sophomore Braylon Cordonnier of Russia is clouting the baseball at a remarkable .480 clip. Senior Zane Shappie is right behind at an even .400.

Arcanum’s Jaxson Christ is also pounding out hits at a .400 pace. The Trojans as a team are batting .380; Russia, .350

So the big question: Will the two strong pitching staffs be able to slow down the opposing offenses when the clubs collide on Friday at 5 PM in Russia?

Weather permitting, ScoresBroadcast.com covers the contest at 4:25 p.m. Steve Rose, superintendent of the Russia Local School District, highlights the upcoming facilities expansion on the district’s campus during the pre-game segment. Groundbreaking is set for July.

Russia, 9-1 before Tuesday this week, lost for the first time last Friday to Coldwater, 3-1. Arcanum, 8-3 through Monday, has reeled off five straight wins. Leading up to Friday’s tilt, the two programs are active this week in their respective conferences, the Shelby County Athletic League and the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. The two teams played on Tuesday.

The Raiders are tied with Fort Loramie atop the SCAL standings. Each is unbeaten in the league. Arcanum, 4-1 in the WOAC, trails leader Tri-Village by one-half game.

Versailles, Marion Local, and St. Henry from the Midwest Athletic Conference are common non-league opponents for the two teams. Russia topped the Tigers, 6-3, at the Dayton Dragons Day Air Ballpark. Arcanum was nipped by Versailles in the season opener, 3-2, in extra innings.

Arcanum owns a 5-2 triumph over the Flyers which fell to Russia, 3-2. The Raiders edged St. Henry, 6-4, and the Redskins blanked the Trojans, 5-0.

Six different Arcanum pitchers possess the squad’s eight victories. Senior hurlers Caden Thompson and Aiden Psczulkoski have combined for 40 strikeouts in 29 innings of work.

Opposing hitters are batting a measly .175 versus the arms of the Raiders. Xavier Phlipot and Ross Fiessinger have both recorded three mound triumphs.

Arcanum inched past the 2022 Division IV state champs last April, 3-2, handing the Raiders one of their six defeats.