Cooper Farms celebrate 85 years

ST HENRY — The Office of Gov. Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, as well as the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, recently recognized Cooper Farms as the company celebrates its 85th anniversary. On April 17, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge, Senator Rob McColley and Dillon Barto with Representative Roy Klopfenstein’s office presented Jim, Dianne and Gary Cooper with commendations acknowledging the milestone. Pictured are Senator Rob McColley, Gary Cooper, Jim Cooper, Director Brian Baldridge, Dianne Cooper, and Dillon Barto.