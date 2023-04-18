Arcanum Historical Society hosts coffee house

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present singer/songwriter/guitarist Elden Kelly on Thursday, April 20 in the cozy confines of Arcanum’s Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St., Arcanum. “This comfortable atmosphere provides the perfect setting to enjoy this extremely talented, impossible to pigeonhole artist,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Elden Kelly’s music is influenced by American roots, Turkish sounds, jazz rhythms, and more as he cuts his own path to create exceptional performances that can be enjoyed by music lovers of all stripes,” Warner concluded. The final show of DCCA’s Coffee House series, the performance begins at 7 p.m.

A native of Vermont, Kelly earned a degree in Contemporary Improvisation at Boston’s prestigious New England Conservatory of Music, and is currently an active educator in Michigan, teaching guitar and leading workshops as well as appearing in concerts and music festivals throughout the Midwest. Known for his stellar musicianship and engaging performance skills, Kelly creates music beyond genre borders and stretches the imagination of his audiences.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in an intimate setting at a low ticket cost. “These shows offer an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists who love doing what they were born to do,”

Ms. Jordan said Tickets for the Coffee House concert by Elden Kelly are $15, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and SISCO. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.