Arcanum announces Prom Court

ARCANUM — Arcanum’s Prom will be held at Fort Piqua Plaza on Saturday, April 29 from 8-11 p.m. Students are required to arrive by 9 p.m. Prom Court will be announced at 9 p.m. Family and friends of students on Prom Court are invited to attend the ceremony and are cordially asked to leave after the event concludes.
After Prom will be held at 36 Skate Club in Piqua from 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Students need to arrive by midnight. There will be pizza, snacks and door prizes. The cost for entry is $5. Tickets can be purchased during lunch and after school in the high school office.