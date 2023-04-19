Two injured in crash near Greenville

GREENVILLE — On April 18, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Township Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Children’s Home Bradford Road and State Route 118 in reference to an accident with injury.

A preliminary investigations revealed that a tan 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Tyler Plut, 31, of Union City, Ind. was traveling west on Children’s Home Bradford Road at State Route 118. Ms. Plut failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by Margret Hoening, 80, of Versailles. Ms. Hoening struck Ms. Plut’s vehicle on the passenger side causing Ms. Hoening’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the road.

Ms. Hoening was transported by Greenville Township Rescue to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office before being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Ms. Plut was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s office.