New scholarship honors Kathleen Floyd

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation has started a new scholarship fund in memory of (Mary) Kathleen Floyd of Greenville.

Mrs. Floyd taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Greenville, for 23 years (1973-1995). She also taught at Edison State Community College as an adjunct professor for 19 years (1987-2006). She then served on the college’s board of directors.

The scholarship is for a graduating senior from any Darke County high school who attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. Applications are due March 31 each year and available on the Darke County Foundation website.

Mrs. Floyd’s family established the scholarship to honor her legacy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. As a permanent endowment, the fund will provide an award in Mrs. Floyd’s name every year. Her commitment to teaching, particularly language arts, reflected the value Mrs. Floyd placed on education.

From 1960 through 1973, Mrs. Floyd wrote a weekly column, “All Around the House,” in the Greenville Daily Advocate. Readers enjoyed her humorous stories of life with her husband Bill and their 8 children. From 1995 to 2020, Mrs. Floyd wrote “Back Around the House.” Mrs. Floyd was active and dedicated to the Greenville community. She was elected to Greenville City Council in 1999 and served three terms. Mrs. Floyd also served on the boards of Family Health Services, Greenville CIC, Downtown Greenville, Inc., Community Action Partnership, the Boys and Girls Club, and Darke County Center for the Arts.

The Darke County Foundation is proud to recognize Kathleen Floyd’s commitment to education with this scholarship that will be awarded annually. As a community foundation, DCF enriches the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.