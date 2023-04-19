TCC welcomes Spirits of Harmony

GREENVILLE — Spirits of Harmony, a family gospel singing group from Crab Orchard, WV will be coming to Triumphant Christian Center Sunday evening, April 23, 6 p.m.

Rev. Vickie Buzminsky her husband Michael and son Chad have been traveling and ministering for 33 years. They all have exciting testimonies to share and it is their heart’s desire to spread the uncompromised Word of God and that many will come to know Christ as their savior through their preaching and singing. The Spirits of Harmony sing music with an upbeat sound that gets you on your feet. You will hear songs that will set your mind on heaven and cause you to rise up in victory.

Triumphant Christian Center is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville. Doors open at 5 p.m.