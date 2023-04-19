Softball and baseball scores from April 18

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the softball and baseball scores and stats from April 18.

Softball:

Ansonia 24 (9-4, 5-1) at Mississinawa Valley 5 (1-10, 0-6)

The Lady Tigers started out fast with a 14-run second inning to get the conference win over their rivals. Senior Kinsey Hartzell and freshman Ava Thatcher each had three RBI in the game. Juniors Maddie Buckingham, Abby Kramer and Bailey and Brenna Schmit each had two RBI. Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp had a RBI as well. Thatcher had a double and a home run in the game. As a team, they had 15 extra base hits. Kramer and freshman Abby Klingshirn combined for eight strikeouts. For the Lady Blackhawks, junior Makenna Guillozet had three RBI in the game. Freshman Makenna Hoggatt had a RBI in the game. Freshman Cora Hoggat had five strikeouts in the game.

Arcanum 13 (9-4, 6-0 0 at Bradford 3 (4-6, 4-2)

After a 3-3 tie in the second inning, the Trojans scored five runs in the third inning and five more between the fourth and fifth to get the win. Seniors Paige Burrell and Kaitlyn Toy and sophomore Kenzie Byrne each had two RBI. Senior Brooklyn Ullery, junior Emilie Fout and sophomore Morgan Weaver each had a RBI. Juniors Hannah Kendig and Belle Harleman only allowed four hits on the mound. For Bradford, senior Shay Swick had a RBI. Senior Izzy Hamilton had two strikeouts in four innings of work.

Franklin Monroe 3 (5-9, 2-3) at Newton 5 (3-5, 3-3)

Newton grabbed the lead in the first inning and never gave it up. They scored two runs in the first and responded every time Franklin Monroe got a run or two on the board. Senior Madison Henninger, junior Jocelyn Gray and sophomore Layni Ressler each had a RBI. Junior Keihl Johnson and sophomore Lila Davis combined for four strikeouts in the game.

Xenia 3 (4-9, 3-7) at Greenville 10 (9-3, 7-0)

The Lady Wave remain undefeated in MVL play with the home win over Xenia. Senior Skylar Fletcher and sophomore Zoey Burns scored twice in the game. Burns, and senior Kylie Hamm each had a double in the game. Burns pitched six innings and struck out six. Hamm pitched the other inning.

National Trial 0 (5-6, 2-3) at Tri-Village 10 (8-5, 4-2)

The Lady Patriots scored three runs in the third and seven in the fourth to pick up the run rule win. Sophomore Lauren Porter had 4 RBI in the game, including a home run. Freshman Camryn Osborne had three RBI in the game. Junior Kiersten Wilcox, senior Ashlyn Burk and sophomore Taylor Begoon each had a RBI in the game. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched all five innings only allowing two hits and struck out six.

Versailles 3 (8-8, 2-3) at Minster 6 (12-1, 4-0)

The Lady Tigers fell behind early in this one. Minster was up 2-0 after the second inning before tacking on two more runs in the fifth. Versailles scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Minster held on and got two insurance runs in the sixth.

Baseball:

Ansonia 21 (6-6, 4-2) at Mississinawa 6 (0-6, 0-5)

After Mississinawa Valley took the lead in the first inning 1-0, it was all Ansonia. The Tigers scored six runs in the third to take the lead and kept up the pressure. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had five RBI in the game. Junior Nick Burns had four RBI and pitched all five innings with six strikeouts. Juniors Landyn Bowman and Keegen Weiss each had two RBI. Five other Tigers recorded a RBI in the game. For the Blackhawks, junior Dylan Wehrkamp had three RBI. Freshman Kyle Wehrkamp had two and senior Pierce Daniels had one. Junior Chastan Daniels pitched three innings and struck out seven batters.

Arcanum 17 (9-3, 5-1) at Bradford 4 (9-5, 3-3)

The Trojans scored three runs in the second and never gave up the lead. They were up 11-0 in the fifth before Bradford scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had four RBI in the game and senior Caden Thompson had two. Freshman Regan Christ pitched all six innings and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts. For Bradford, sophomore Owen Canan and junior Landon Wills each had a RBI.

Franklin Monroe 0 (6-5, 2-4) at Newton 4 (9-3, 3-1)

The Jets were shut out on the road in a conference matchup against Newton. Newton had eight hits in the game as Franklin Monroe had one hit.

Xenia 17 (4-8, 4-4) at Greenville 4 (5-5, 5-3)

The Green Wave had the lead early after scoring two runs in the first inning. Xenia tied it up in the second, but Greenville scored one in the second to take a 3-2 lead. After Xenia tied it in the third inning, they 14 runs between the next four innings. Greenville had seven errors in the game. The pitching staff did get seven strikeouts in the game.

National Trail 2 (4-8, 1-4) at Tri-Village 11 (8-2, 5-0)

The Patriots remain undefeated in WOAC play with the win over National Trail. Senior Jace Lipps had four RBI in the game and pitched all seven innings in the game. Lipps had 10 strikeouts and had a triple and a home run at the plate. Senior Logan Call had two hits in the game.

Minster 0 (6-2, 3-2) at Versailles 10 (9-5, 4-0)

Versailles picked up a five-inning win against Minster. Senior Ethan Stover had two RBI in the game. Five other Tigers had a RBI in the game. Junior AJ Griesdorn pitched all five innings and allowed three hits with four strikeouts.