Trojans dominate in road win over the Railroaders

BRADFORD — Arcanum started out hot and rolled through Bradford for a 17-4 win on April 18. Head coach Randy Baker said the team came out ready to roll and kept up the intensity throughout the game.

“We came out focused, we were ready to go. I like the energy of our team when we start out like we did,” Baker said.

The scoring started in the second inning. Freshman Regan Christ drove in a run after a fielding error by Bradford. Senior Caden Thompson and junior Dakota Kendig each drove in a run in the second as well.

In the third, Arcanum was up 4-0 with bases loaded and two outs. Thompson cleared the bases and extended Arcanum’s lead to 7-0.

Thompson and senior Nate Kessler each drove in a run in the fifth inning. The Trojans put up four more runs in the fifth to go up 11-0 and had a chance to end the game with the run rule win.

But Bradford was able to get runners on and put some pressure on Arcanum. A wild pitch scored the Railroaders first run. Sophomore Owen Canan and junior Landon Wills each had a RBI in the inning. They also scored on an error to make it an 11-4 game heading into the sixth.

This time around, Arcanum made sure to get the run rule win. They scored six runs in the sixth. Thompson helped drive in another run. Senior Bryson Sharp drove in a run after a balk drove in their second run of the inning. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had bases loaded and cleared them with a double to go up 17-4.

Christ held them scoreless from the mound in the sixth to seal the win. Tegtmeyer ended the game with four RBI and Thompson finished officially with two RBI. Ten of the 17 runs scored were earned.

This makes it four straight losses for Bradford after a 9-1 start to the season. Head coach Bill Sturwold said the errors have been the main issue for them as the inexperience is starting to show.

“We’ve struggled with that (errors). A lot of these kids haven’t played much ball and it shows,” Sturwold said.

The team focus will be on getting the defense back on track. Sturwold said they will focus on what they can control and that starts with working on the defense.

Baker said he was proud of his team for playing a nearly perfect game. They had good at bats, were playing good defense and Christ kept the ball down and bounced back after the four runs in the sixth inning.

Christ went all six innings only giving up four hits and striking out nine. Baker said Christ has been having a good year so far.

“He doesn’t feel like a freshman, that’s for sure. He has the maturity of a senior and the composure of a senior. He’s a really good ball player,” Baker said.

Baker also gave credit to Christ’s brother behind the plate, senior Jaxson Christ. Baker said Jaxson called a great game and did a good job from the catcher position.

Arcanum is now 9-3 (5-1) and will host Twin Valley South on April 20 at 5 p.m. They will then play at Russia on April 21 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Bradford is now 9-5 (3-3) and hosts Mississinawa Valley on April 20. They will host Northridge on April 21 at 5 p.m. and then play Milton Union on April 22 at Day Air Park at 6 p.m.

