BPL kicks off summer reading

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library invites everyone to their Summer Reading Kickoff Block Party, “Together We Can Soar”, on Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Register the entire family for their 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now” and stay to enjoy the crafts, games, activities and food. Children (12th grade and under) who register will receive a free Kona Ice that night. Grab supper at Backyard BBQ food truck while you are visiting. The fun spills out onto Main Street, weather permitting, so dress for the weather. Parents and grandparents are asked to come and stay with your child for safety concerns and to fill out the registration forms.

If you have questions about this event, call the library at 937-448-2612.