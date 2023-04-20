Local chapter attends Ohio Society DAR conference

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR was again privileged to attend the Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution (OSDAR) State Conference. OSDAR Vice Regent Chris Eberst Nehring led the conference throughout the week. Those in attendance included Penny Weaver, Helen Wright, Shirley Hughes, Kathy Bowen, Brenda Arnett, Caroline Petitjean, Karen Burkett, Chris Eberst Nehring, Mary Jane Dietrich, and Debbie Nisonger. During the conference, GreeneVille Chapter group was pleased to attend a program given by Todd Kleismit, executive director of the Ohio Commission for the US Semiquincentennial, America 250 Ohio.

The GreeneVille Chapter DAR is dedicated to historical preservation within the county, as well as being an active participant in supporting patriots and veterans who have served this country through the years. During the business meeting at the state conference, the GreeneVille Chapter was mentioned numerous times, and came away with awards and honors for their many achievements throughout this past year.

* 2022 State Honor Roll Achievement with an Outstanding Essay

* Excellence in the Vietnam Veteran Program (Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial Rededication)

* Outstanding Chapter for National Defense Programs

* Master Reports-Point Achievement of or over 600 in Chapter Achievement Award Level of 51-100 members

* Meeting Service to America Annual Goal Hours for 2022

* Honorable Mention DAR Project Patriot Programs

Personal honors were awarded to:

* Outstanding DAR Project Patriot Chapter Co-Chair went to Debbie Nisonger and Kathy Bowen

* Chris Nehring received honors for completing the NSDAR Committee Leaders course.

* Caroline Petitjean, Penny Weaver and associate member Taylor Nehring received honors for completing the NSDAR Membership course.

For more information on the Fort GreeneVille DAR and upcoming meetings, visit the organization on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/.