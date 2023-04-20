FM Schools to host senior citizen breakfast May 2

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Schools invites all senior citizens in the community to join them on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. for breakfast casseroles, donuts, juice, and hot coffee. Breakfast will be accompanied by student performances from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. FM staff and students hope you will attend, so they may extend their thanks for all you do to support the school district!
Please plan to park behind the school near the track and baseball/softball fields and enter through door #8.