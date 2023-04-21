Commissioners approve funds for Local Jail Capital Project

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners fund Local Jail Capital Project. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

A total of $23,500 was advanced to cover Willow Product’s Contract for Phase 1, and it will advance back once revenue is received from the grant. The project will be for updates at the jail needed to ensure safety and efficiency as the jail “was built and finished in 1983.”

A transfer of appropriations for various entities was also approved. The Darke County Municipal Court requested a total of $500 be transferred out of the Body Armor account into telephone to cover needs for communication services for the year. A total of $8,000 was transferred on behalf of the Darke County Commissioners to fill the need for natural gas bills at Wagner, and the Darke County Adult Probation transferred $23.18 to cover the final expenses for the 2021 JRIG Grant.

The mandatory attendance of Thomas Pitman and Var Gehron at the NACVSO Annual Conference for the Darke County Veterans was approved. The meeting will be held in Wisconsin in June, and expenses approved were for airfare transportation, parking, rental car, lodging, meals, and registration for a total of $5,750.

The commissioners also appointed Darby Keller to fill a Social Services Worker 2 position at Darke County Job & Family Services effective April 24.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated April 20, the county has $21,985.70 in the general fund, $277,150.67 in the outside fund, and a grand total of $299,136.37.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

