National Day of Prayer set for May 4

GREENVILLE — The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association in cooperation with the Greenville Mayor’s Office is once again planning a local observance of the National Day of Prayer. It will be held on Thursday, May 4, noon, at the First United Methodist Church, 202 W. Fourth St., Greenville. Music will be provided by the Simple Gifts Quartet that consists of Dale Musser, Carlton Jones, Tom Menke and Joseph Helfrich. The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Honor Guard will also be taking part in the program.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. This year’s theme is “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much” based on James 5:16b. National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell writes, “As we prepare for the National Day of Prayer on May 4th, we rejoice in the knowledge that there will be millions of prayers prayed from tens of thousands of gatherings across America and around the world… Imagine the activity in heaven as God commands His angels who are around the throne praising Him with us and standing ready for His command to intervene where He is invited to come and His will to be done. We must pray fervent, faithful, nation-changing, history-writing prayers that turn America’s hearts from evil agendas that bring about death and draw all people into the arms of a loving God who is our only true hope, help, love, and Lord.”

Those taking part in this 72nd annual National Day of Prayer include Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, Darke County Treasurer Scott Zumbrink, Greenville Schools Paraprofessional Kathy Brinkman, Pregnancy Help Center Director Jeanette Shuff, Daily Advocate and Early Bird Editor Ryan Berry and WDTN Co-Anchorman John Seibel. For more information about this local observance, contact Pastor John Monroe at 937-621-4400 or Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557.